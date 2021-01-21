H-E-B Is Helping Texans Stay Safe & Updated With Their Covid-19 Vaccine Plans.

H-E-B Pharmacist Brian Fagan joined Rosie to discuss the latest update from H-E-B regarding the COVID 19 vaccine so they can continue to vaccinate healthcare workers and those in phase 1B, folks who are 65 years and older or have a serious medical condition.

How can I schedule an appointment to receive the Covid-19 vaccine?

Once we have supply, we will activate a scheduler at vaccine.heb.com and a phone line so people can schedule an appointment. It’s also very important that you bring in your current prescription insurance card ( if available) and provide us with a good working cell phone number and an email address so we can contact you about the second dose.

Will HEB have a vaccine to provide second doses?

Yes, as long as the CDC continues to set aside and provide second dose vaccines, we will dedicate allocation and administer second doses to those who need it. Also, bring your Immunization Card which you received at the time of your first dose.

How can I schedule an appointment to receive the second dose?

For people who didn’t use the online scheduler to get their first dose, the H-E-B pharmacy team will contact these patients with details on how to schedule their second dose. For people who will use the online scheduler, the tool will automatically schedule the second dose after the first dose is received. Once we receive additional doses from the state of Texas, we will activate our scheduler tool so people can make an appointment.

How can I schedule an appointment if I don’t have access to a computer?

Once we have additional vaccine allocation, we will activate a scheduling phone line for people who cannot access the online schedule tool.

For more information visit vaccine.heb.com. This website is updated daily and can answer most questions about HEB’s covid-19 vaccine plans.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.







