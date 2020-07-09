H-E-B Donates $1 Million To Be The Change Fund

As always, H-E-B is committed to their communities and this morning Rosie spoke with Felicia Peña from H-E-B about some updates that you’ll be seeing in stores.

Masks are a big topic of conversation – what’s going on with masks at H-E-B?

We are committed to keeping our customers and employees safe and one simple thing we can all do to achieve this is to make sure everyone is wearing a mask. This could be surgical masks, homemade masks, face shields – anything that will cover your nose and mouth. If we all do our part we can help slow the spread effectively. H-E-B will also still offer grocery delivery and express delivery through Favor.

What is the Be The Change fund?

It’s a way to address to racial inequity & injustice in the Black community and H-E-B is donating $1,000,000 towards these efforts. Together, we stand with the Black community in the fight against racism, intolerance, discrimination, and hate. Customers that would like to make an additional donation can do so here.

You’re also still helping with #TexansHelpingTexans – can we talk about Change For Charity?

We’re rolling out a new round-up initiative. If you’re paying with cash at the register we will ask if you’d like to take your change from your transaction to a local food bank or other organizations that can help children and family in need right now.

That’s not all you’re doing – you also just announced a new Food Hall at the Mueller H-E-B. Can you tell us about it?

After months of renovations the H-E-B at Mueller is excited to reveal a new food hall and bar that will open in August. It will feature Top Chef Alumni Tiffany Derry and her Roots Chicken Shak which will offer fried chicken, duck fried fat everything and some incredible sides. We’ll also offer some different Main Street Eats from H-E-B that will include some unique meals as well as local favorites.

