‘GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World’ On View At The Bullock Museum

A new exhibition at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin takes visitors on an engaging, family-friendly journey through more than 5,000 years of guitar history, from its origins in the ancient world to today. GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked the World immerses visitors in the science, sound, history, and cultural importance of the world’s favorite instrument.

The exhibition was created by the National GUITAR Museum in New York. It features more than 60 rare, unique and well-known guitars, starting with examples of the instrument’s earliest ancestors to the technologically advanced designs of today. Visitors will also experience video performances, aluthier’s workbench, and stunning x-ray images of the inner workings of the instrument.

The exhibition also features the world’s largest playable guitar, a 1967 Gibson Flying V reissue replica created by students at the Academy of Science and Technology in The Woodlands, Texas. The guitar measures 43 feet 7.5 inches long by 16 feet 5.5 inches wide and was certified by Guinness World Records in 2001.

GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked the World is on view through August 15, 2021. Bullock Museum members will celebrate the new exhibition with an exclusive online event on Wednesday, May 26, and the Museum will present corresponding public programming throughout the summer. For more information, visit TheStoryOfTexas.com.

Sponsored by Bullock Texas State History Museum. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.