Many businesses in Central Texas are giving back to our community to create a better place for all of us. A new program called “Growing Good” needs your help measuring corporate giving in Central Texas.

Jeremiah Bentley of Texas Mutual Insurance Company and Courtney Manuel of I Live Here, I Give Here joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Bentley and Manuel discussed what “Growing Good” is, why and how it is important for the businesses and nonprofits of Austin, how businesses can get involved, and more.

Help “Growing Good” tell the story of corporate philanthropy in Central Texas by taking the 2022 corporate giving survey at Growing-Good.org.

This segment is paid for by Texas Mutual Insurance and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.