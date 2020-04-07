Groom Your Brows At Home With Tips From Kiss N’ Makeup

A trip to the salon is out of the question right now — but you may have already reached a point where you need some grooming help! Karen Helton with Kiss N’ Makeup gives us some of her biggest tips for keeping brows trimmed at home.

Takeaways:

Start with the right tools. You’ll want a spoolie brush and a pair of small, flat-nosed scissors. Curved cuticle scissors will not give you the best results. Some sharp tweezers will also give you a targeted approach. Do not use a magnifying mirror. You want to see what the “big picture” looks like. Using a normal mirror with good lighting will do the trick. Simply brush your hair up to trim it. Holding your hair in place will create harsher lines and shorter hairs than you likely intend. Pluck any hairs that are within a finger’s width between your eyebrows. You can also pluck safely along your orbital bone. Use pencil and powder to finish filling in your brows.

If you want to learn more about Karen’s services, check out her website at www.kissnmakeup.com, or visit her in person at 4403 Burnet Road, number 4402 – A. You can also call her to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

Sponsored by Kiss N’ Makeup. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.