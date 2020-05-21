Grilling 101 With Rosie + Steph

Steph’s Grilling Tips:

Use Cold/Wet Hands To Form Burger Patties & Keep In The Fridge Until Ready To Grill

Want Perfectly Shaped Patties? Use A Plastic Lid As Your Guide

Don’t Add Salt To Burger Until Right Before It Hits The Grill-Helps To Keep The Burger Juicy

Poke A Dimple In The Middle Of Your Burger To Ensure Even Cooking

Don’t Press On Burger While Cooking And Only Flip Once

Use A Meat Thermometer To Ensure Proper Temperature

What To Look For When Shopping For Meat?

Tip One: Always look for antibiotic-free meats.

Tip Two: Look for humanely raised meats from a second party certifier + choice grade or higher.

Tip Three: Be on the lookout for hand cut and trimmed in house. At Wheatsville Co-op, everything is done in-house. They hand cut and trim everything along with storing the meat in recyclable bags to ensure your meat stays fresh. They even have house made sausages and non GMO marinades to add a little extra flavor to your meat.

