Greenbelt Kombucha Launches 4 New Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Inspired Drinks

Steph and Rosie tried out new cocktail inspired, non-alcoholic kombucha from Austin based Greenbelt Kombucha. The 4 new flavors are all non-alcoholic, probiotic packed, cocktail inspired kombuchas. The flavors are: Juniper & Tonic, Grapefruit Paloma, Elderberry Sangria, and New Fashioned. All flavors are also brewed with Texas grown yaupon tea known for jitter-free energy like yerba mate and can be found at Whole Foods.

Summer Sips To Try Poolside:

Juniper & Tonic – Inspired by the classic Gin and Tonic cocktail.  This cocktail is perfect out of the glass, but you could also add it into a large wine glass with ice, lime, and gin or vodka for an upgraded probiotic packed tonic cocktail.

Grapefruit Paloma – Some followers and Whole Foods customers have called this their non-alcoholic drink of the summer.  It’s perfect for poolside or post workout.  If you also want to make it into a cocktail you can salt the rim of a glass like a margarita, add an extra splash of grapefruit juice, and a slice of grapefruit for an upscale paloma and margarita replacement. 

For more information go to GreenbeltKombucha.com

