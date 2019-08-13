Green Speed With Precision Heating & Air

Temperatures continue to soar, so air conditioning is top-of-mind for us Texans right now! Joe Strazza, President and CEO of Precision Heating and Air, came to Studio 512 to tell us about a new promotion that he’s running, called “Green Speed.”

“Everyone is talking about Precision’s deal of a lifetime! Buy a Carrier Infinity Green Speed from Precision in August, and if on September 15th, the temperature hits 100° or higher, you will receive 100% of your money back! Not ever, in the history of HVAC has a deal like this been done.”

How did you come up with this idea?

“I see these giveaways and promotions at ball games, sporting events, etc., and I figured — why can’t I do it for HVAC? I’m always trying to do bigger and better for the Austin community.”

vist https://www.precisionheatac.com/summersweepstakes/ to read details

How did Precision Heating & Air get started?

“Since 2008, Precision Heating & Air has had one goal: to provide Austinites with honest and reliable heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. At Precision Heating & Air, we pride ourselves on meeting this goal, every time!

Backed by over 100 years of combined experience in the industry and a consistently high level of quality service, Precision has grown rapidly through the years.”

What licenses and awards do you have?

“Carrier Dealer of the year 2018, and Carrier Presidents Award 2015-2019 (less than 1% of all Carrier dealers nation-wide are awarded this)! I’m state licensed by TDLR, TACLA29215C, BPI Certified, NCI Certified and EPA Certified.

What is Precision’s promise?

“As industry professionals, we promise to provide you with the following, every time:

A clear and concise sales pricing model.

Competitive financing options with approved credit.

An honest, consultative, and comprehensive sales approach.

Educated pricing based on your unique home not just a cookie cutter price.

Flat-rate service pricing (i.e. parts and labor). You only pay for what you need, no matter how long the job takes.

Experienced and knowledgeable technicians. No subcontractors!

Attention to detail and a thorough service approach. The details matter!

Quality products and services.

100% American-made parts.

10-year parts warranty, with either a two-year labor warranty or an optional 10-year warranty on all new system installs.

Customer loyalty. You are family!

24-hour service, with no additional after-hour fees.

100% MONEY BACK guarantee!”

