Greater Goods Coffee Co. Wins Micro Roaster Of The Year Award

Greater Goods Coffee Co. has won Roast Magazine’s Micro Roaster of the Year Award for 2021, and is the first Texas roaster to win this prestigious award.

Greater Goods is co-owned and founded by Khanh Trang, an entrepreneurial woman of color and head of café, along with her husband Trey Cobb, who is head of operations.

Greater Goods makes a donation to a local charity with every 12-ounce retail bag of coffee it sells, specifically to four local Texas nonprofits: The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area, Austin Pets Alive!, the Autism Society of Central Texas and the Central Texas Food Bank. To date, the company has donated nearly $50,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank (close to 200,000 meals); more than $32,000 to Austin Pets Alive! (about 29,000 days of training); more than $14,270 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Austin (about 7,000 club days); and more than $25,000 to the Autism Society of Texas.

Greater Goods fosters a sense of community through its Training Lab that is a certified Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) campus, located at the East Austin location on East 5th. They train staff and host events, guests and other roasters in tasting sessions and coffee courses. Those interested can choose from multiple course modules including Barista Skills, Brewing, Roasting, Sensory Skills and more. Greater Goods currently offers virtual learning opportunities to support continued coffee education from home during the COVID-19 pandemic with SCA classes available in-person and on a case by case basis.

Outside of Texas, Greater Goods supports communities by partnering with producers who provide living wages, offer employee benefits and use agricultural practices that protect the environment. To support them in those efforts — and to ensure they can invest in their farms and their own communities — Greater Goods pays, on average, three times more than the “C” Market rate.

The full announcement can be found in Roast Magazine HERE with a full feature in the November/December issue.