Great Options For Families At Jason’s Deli

The grocery store is a crazy place to be right now. But what if there’s an option in your neighborhood that you may not have considered? Rosie spoke with Grace Prasanson of Jason’s Deli about what they’re offering:

-To-Go/Delivery

-Curbside Pick Up Now Available Online.

-Family Meals. This is a great option if you’re feeding a group that is stuck at home!

-Bulk Items Now for Sale. Jason’s Deli wants you to treat them like a grocery store! You can pick up items like bread, produce and veggies.

-Floats/Pints Benefiting Our Employees. The free ice cream is always a treat at the end of a meal at Jason’s Deli! You can now buy that ice cream in a pint — or, better yet, order a float — and the proceeds go straight to benefiting Jason’s Deli employees that may be affected by the shut-down of restaurants, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jason’s Deli has 5 Austin-area locations, and 11 in Central Texas total! Learn more about the restaurant nearest you and what they offer by going to www.jasonsdeli.com.

