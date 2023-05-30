Summer is here, and Kelly MacNeal with TheBuzzOnGifts.com joined Studio 512 with the latest and greatest in new products and cool ideas!

LANG

“Needing to quench your thirst as the weather heats up but you don’t like the taste of tap water and also don’t want to add to the plastic problem? Say goodbye to single use plastics and hello to water that tastes like it’s fresh from an Alpine spring with TheWell from Swiss brand LANG! This 3-step filtration system purifies your tap water and then remineralizes it with all the essential salts, minerals, and flavors your body needs to thrive. They even offers flavored lemon water packs so you can instantly prepare a delicious alternative whenever the mood strikes!”

Price: $349.90 Website: DrinkLANG.com FlexScreen “Summer is coming and that means open windows, nice breezes…and bugs! Refresh your screen with the revolutionary FlexScreen – the world’s first and only flexible window screen. These screens feature a unique, compressive design that makes installation effortless. Simply squeeze, slide into the spot, and go!” Price: $64.95 Website: FlexScreenRetail.com Tannenbaum’s Botanical Hot Sauce “You will want this next product for your summer get-togethers. Tannenbaum’s Botanical Hot Sauces are great not only for summer grilling but can also be a great addition to ice cream, cheese, chips and so much more. This botanical hot sauce is made with fruit, herbs, spices, habaneros creating the perfect balance of heat and sweet.” Price: 8 oz. bottle, $13.99 Website: TannenbaumFoods.com

Kenneth Cole Footwear Exclusively Available On Amazon – Unlisted Pacey Slide Sandal B

“You shouldn’t have to choose between comfort, style, or quality when it comes to your footwear. If you’re in the market for the best shoes on Amazon, look no further than Kenneth Cole Footwear. Kenneth Cole Footwear Exclusively Available On Amazon offers a wide range of fashion-forward men’s shoe options suitable for any occasion and with their unmatched Prime 2-day shipping you can quickly receive these versatile closet staples that will last for years to come.”

Price: $31.50

Website: Shop Kenneth Cole Footwear Exclusively Available On Amazon, and the Kenneth Cole Unlisted Pacey Slide Sandal B Amazon listing here.

SpaLife Beauty

“Another great product that you can find on Amazon are the beauty treatments from SpaLife. Your glowing skin will speak for itself this summer with these Top Rated Amazon Beauty Products like this 10-piece spa set that will treat you to a much needed “me” time without ever stepping into a spa!”

Price: $19.99

Website: Find it on Amazon

6. Poof! Patch

“The weather is warming so that means we will be showing off our summer bodies. Don’t stress about imperfections when you have the Poof! Patch. Created by licensed estheticians they were asking the question why not decorate your pimples, scars, and ingrown hairs while you heal them? These single-ingredient soothing hydrocolloid patches were designed to be healing & soothing body art with 4 shapes for you to place over a blemish so you can heal without hiding.”

Price: $18 for pack of 32

Website: PoofPatch.com

Apex Labs – Pain Relief Cream

“Apex Labs Pain Relief Cream is the must-have solution to target pain and discomfort when and where you need it! Whether it’s to alleviate chronic pain or used for post-workout recovery, this pain relief cream is for you! Packed with powerful natural ingredients, this cream is a cool (literally) way to get relief fast. It’s formulated to be easily absorbed into the skin allowed for a quick and localized relief. It’s free of harmful chemicals and is made with menthol, camphor, aloe vera, and more!”

Price: $39.99

Website: ApexLabsCBD.com

Acrely Farms Relax Bath Soak

“After a long day of having fun in the sun this summer, take your relaxation and recovery to the next level with Acrely Farm’s Relax Bath Soak. Handcrafted in small batches it uses only the finest ingredients like infused salts, rose petals and lavender flowers. The ultimate self-care remedy.”

Price: $39.00

Website: AcrelyFarms.com

