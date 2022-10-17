Mika Spence, owner of Charm School Vintage, visited with Studio 512 about taking over ownership of the boutique, as well as offer some great last-minute Halloween costume ideas.

Mika studied fashion in the 90s, and in the last 18 months has purchased Charm School. She says that she’s always been a lover of vintage finds, and that she’s excited for every day that she gets to go to work now!

Mika says, “CSV has the best of every decade from very old antique Victorian pieces to the 90s. We are obsessed with the details: fabrics, trim, embroidery, buttons; we believe that what is in style is people expressing themselves, wearing what they love….confidence is always sexy and in style.”

For lovers of ~spooky items~, Charm School Vintage also has apothecary products, crystals and jewelry. Mika says that CSV focuses on woman-owned makers.

Mika also wants the Austin community to know that we are lucky, when it comes to vintage finds! “Please check out the Austin Vintage Around Town Guide. It’s a printed brochure and website, put together by a majority of the vintage shop owners in town. Austin has 30+ vintage shops including clothing, furniture, home decor. We are truly the vintage destination of the country. Many cities lost their vintage shops during COVID, but Austin’s community has grown.”

Find the Austin Vintage Around Town Guide here, and shop Charm School Vintage at their website. Charm School Vintage is open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.