Great Grad Gift Idea: Clear Handbags From Margo Paige

Rosie and Steph finally got a chance to show off their clear, venue-complaint handbags from local designer Margo Paige at the Austin Gilgronis rugby game!

These worked like a charm: an officer simply asked them to hold up their bags for a quick look as Rosie and Steph passed through security at COTA. Steph got compliments on her fringe bag, and Rosie was able to handle any extra bits and baubles throughout the night, because her backpack has so much storage space! (By the way, the backpack is now available in gold, rose gold and silver.)

We love supporting local designers, and we think these handbags would make a great graduation gift in the upcoming months! Get free shipping and 15% off your first order at MargoPaige.com.