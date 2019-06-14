Great Glutes Moves For Fast Results

Whether you want to look like Kim Kardashian or not, strong glutes are always a good thing to have! Kim Eagle with Earn That Body came to Studio 512 to show us some good glute exercises that will yield fast results.

Whether you want to look like Kim Kardashian or not, strong glutes are always a good thing to have! Kim Eagle with Earn That Body came to Studio 512 to show us some good glute exercises that will yield fast results.

Kim’s “Eagle Booty Moves” include:

1. Deadlift Lunge

2. Single Leg Bridge with a twist

3. Super-Glutes (straight leg & heel taps)

4. Eagle Glute Buster

More than just looking fit, glute muscles are key to your body’s total strength, because they largely support your core. When they’re strong, glutes can also help support your hip joint and keep your back from absorbing the shock of your motion, which reduces your risk of athletic injury.

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website at www.earnthatbody.com. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.

Watch Studio 512 Monday through Friday on The CW Austin at 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. (Channel 54.1) & 11 a.m. on KXAN Austin.

