Great Galentine’s Gifts At The Caravan Co-Op In The Hill Country Galleria

Get something for every person on your Galentine’s list with the help of The Caravan Co-Op, which is located in the Hill Country Galleria. One of the co-founders, Paige Plaisance, chatted with Studio 512 about some of the great finds at the collaborative space.

1) Gadabout Goods – Mask. The mask is handmade in Indonesia. Bibi has traveled to meet these women that make them. They are made using modern Indonesian batik, an ancient technique for painting cloth with wax. Each one of her items has a card describing who it is made by and how it is made.

2) BabeAF Beauty – Body whip. The X and O Glo body whip is made with hemp oil, coconut oil, and neem seed oil. Each of her products are non-toxic and solution-based, so this one is for overall skin wellness. Paige loves this body lotion!

3) Naked Eye Studio – Notebook. The Self Love Notebook is designed by Reahanna and made by her! Her new self love line is all about your journey with loving yourself. Paige loves the idea of using this as a journal for affirmations and personal goals.

4) Station 19 Designs – Earrings. These sterling silver and rhodochrosite earrings are handmade in a home studio. Station 19 Designs also has a clothing line. They use natural gemstones like turquoise and different stones with silver to make unique designs.

5) Sovi Fit – Pants. They are all designed by creator Sam, and made using recycled plastic bottles. All of Sam’s clothing is made for movement. Paige has the bell bottoms and adores them. The bell bottom style is timeless and flattering.

6) Urban Izzy – T-shirt. Urban Izzy’s best-selling t-shirt is “Texas Chica,” and it’s designed and printed here in Texas. Urban Izzy features local artists and artists from the places the founder has lived. The boutique also carries clothing, fair trade, and upcycled pieces.

7) Ramblin Rose (Paige’s store) – Jacket. Paige says, “I’m showing this vintage Levi’s denim jacket and a pair of pink sunnies. My inspiration for my store is based around my love for music: what would you wear to a concert or on stage. I also have a 1972 airstream trailer located at Sagebrush Bar on South Congress and Stassney.”

About The Caravan Co-Op:The Caravan Co-Op is located at 12801 Hill Country Blvd Suite C1-114. The women’s fashion boutique is helmed by the owners of mobile fashion trucks with roots in Texas. In addition to offerings curated by the founding boutiques, the collaborative shop features clothing, jewelry, art, gifts, home decor, and accessories from up to 30 local makers at a time, allowing a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and network with other creatives in the community.