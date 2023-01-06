Trying to eat/drink in a different way for 2023? Naomi Seifter, founder of Picnik, joined Studio 512 to talk about her company’s dedication to gluten-free, refined-sugar-free and peanut-free recipes.

Naomi’s suggestions for healthy resolutions:

More balanced nutrition? Try the Medi Fried Rice , which includes jasmine rice with house sausage, Cavolo Nero (a type of kale), pesto, Vital Farms egg, and feta cheese.

, which includes jasmine rice with house sausage, Cavolo Nero (a type of kale), pesto, Vital Farms egg, and feta cheese. More mindful eating, especially when it comes to meat reduction? Try Pesto Primavera , a vegan dish that includes spaghetti squash, roasted Crimini Mushrooms, peas, sweet potato, roasted peppers and caramelized onion.

, a vegan dish that includes spaghetti squash, roasted Crimini Mushrooms, peas, sweet potato, roasted peppers and caramelized onion. For a “treat yourself” moment? Try the Chicken Katsu Sandwich . It’s a red bird cutlet served on a house brioche, with scratch pickled vegetables, umami mayo and cucumber kimchi.

. It’s a red bird cutlet served on a house brioche, with scratch pickled vegetables, umami mayo and cucumber kimchi. Going “dry” this January? Sip on the Golden Hour, a mocktail with pineapple juice, mint, jalapeño and “spirit dust.”

For folks that are on a healthy kick, Picnik is rolling out special each week of January, starting with their Curry Kale Salad. Naomi encourages checking out Picnik’s Instagram each week to see what the new special will be.

Picnik has two brick-and-mortar locations, as well as their original food truck. Both the Burnet Road and South 1st Street locations host happy hour every night. Learn more about what’s on the menu at PicnikAustin.com.