Great Events Happening in Rockport-Fulton

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 03:30 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 03:30 PM CDT

Great Events Happening in Rockport-Fulton

Diane Probst, President/CEO with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, joined us today to let everyone know that Rockport-Fulton is making a comeback from last year’s hurricane damage. They are open for business and ready for travelers to return and enjoy the beautiful coastline in Rockport-Fulton and all of the great events happening there! You can find everything Rockport-Fulton has to offer from beaches, fishing, art, history, events and more at www.rockport-fulton.org.

 

Sponsored by Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

