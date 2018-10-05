Great Events Happening in Rockport-Fulton Video

Diane Probst, President/CEO with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, joined us today to let everyone know that Rockport-Fulton is making a comeback from last year’s hurricane damage. They are open for business and ready for travelers to return and enjoy the beautiful coastline in Rockport-Fulton and all of the great events happening there! You can find everything Rockport-Fulton has to offer from beaches, fishing, art, history, events and more at www.rockport-fulton.org.

Sponsored by Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.