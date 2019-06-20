Great DIY At-Home Flower Tips With The Flower Social

The Flower Social Austin came to Studio 512 to teach us two different hacks: how to make a mini hand-tied bouquet and how to turn a store-bought bouquet into an elegant centerpiece!

The Flower Social hosts weekly flower-arranging workshops that are open to the public. Turn your next girls’ night out into a modern, lively, creative experience, or even book a private party. From regular “wine and design” workshops to one-on-one lessons, The Flower Social has options for everyone!

Hostesses and aspiring florists alike can visit their flower studio to learn the art of flower arranging while sipping cocktails, and then bring home beautiful fresh-cut flowers home to enjoy. Their team of florists will walk you through the basics so that you can confidently create an arrangement all your own!

If you want to take your squad to a workshop at their downtown location, go to their website, www.theflowersocialaustin.com, or check out the rest of their beautiful bouquets on Instagram, @TheFlowerSocialATX.