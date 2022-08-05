Karen Bonarrigo, part of the second generation of family-owned Messina Hof Winery, joined Studio 512 to talk about their upcoming 45th annual Harvest Festival.

The Harvest Festival is a fun-filled time for the entire family and exclusively the harvest tradition of picking and stomping the very grapes that go into making Messina Hof’s award-winning Ports. The festival features a variety of daytime and evening events, complete with their own unique attractions. Join the winery’s family every weekend in August to create amazing memories and have a hand in Messina Hof’s history!

The Harvest Festival takes place every weekend in August at the Bryan winery estate:

Weekend 1: August 5th – 6th

Weekend 2: August 12th – August 13th

Weekend 3: August 19th – August 21st

Weekend 4: August 26th – August 27th

*They also offer the first weekend in September at their location in the Hill Country!

What started out as wine making in Messina, Sicily over 200 years ago, has quickly turned into a family business spanning several generations. The Bonarrigo family stays loyal to its Italian roots, crafting soulful wines in Texas honoring its Italian lineage. The Heritage Series brings the robust wine flavors and hints of familiar tradition into everyone’s kitchen, while exclusively featuring the cornerstones that Messina Hof itself is built on: love, dedication, hard work and inspiration. Details about these two vintage sips are below:

Heritage Reserve: With hints of spice and blackberry, this blend features Sagrantino, Primitivo, and Sangiovese with savory nuances of herbs, beautiful dark fruit flavors and tannins that coat the palate with elegant complexity.

Heritage Select: This refreshing flavor is made with 83% Pinot Grigio grapes and 17% Trebbiano and offers delicate aromas of honeysuckle and white flowers while crisp citrus flavors and bright acidity are complemented by a smooth tropical finish and medium body.

Learn more about the wines they offer and upcoming events at MessinaHof.com.