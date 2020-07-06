Grape Expectations: Rosie & Steph Test Out Yummi Joy’s Treats

The fantastic folks at Yummi Joy helped Studio 512 celebrate Steph’s birthday with a big basket of grape-flavored treats! Steph fell in love with everything grape during her honeymoon last year to Japan, and Yummi Joy has a big selection of international candy to suit every sweet taste bud. Let’s see what the crew thinks!

Yummi Joy is the candy shop sister store to Toy Joy, a 33-year-strong iconic Austin business. Yummi Joy specializes in all types of sweets, including Japanese-imported candy, novelty candy, dietary restrictive candy, housemade fudge, delicious truffles, coffee and Sweet Ritual’s dairy-free ice cream.

Right now, Yummi Joy is open for window service Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can order for curbside pickup at their Hyde Park location at www.shopiconicaustin.com, or you can order delivery through UberEats!