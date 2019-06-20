Grand Opening Of The Yard Milkshake Bar

We’re just about to hit the start of summer, so it’s a perfect time to celebrate “National Milkshake Day.” Chelsea Green is the co-founder of a new milkshake bar that just opened at The Domain, and she stopped by Studio 512 to help us party!

The Yard Milkshake bar has a featured menu item called the Mermaid Shake. It has birthday cake ice cream in a marshmallow-dipped jar with “mermaid sprinkles,” that is then is topped with whipped cream, rock candy, “mermaid bark,” a chocolate “mermaid tail” and even more “mermaid sprinkles!”

More flavors of these over-the-top milkshakes are Birthday Cake, The Cereal Killer, and The Unicorn. If you are lactose intolerant, they do have an option for you called the Fruit Punch.

What is unique about The Yard Milkshake Bar is that they don’t just sell milkshakes…they also specialize in unique extreme milkshakes, sundaes, edible cookie dough and hand dipped ice cream. Perfect for the hot summer months in Texas, these cold treats are good for the whole family on a nice day out of the house. Not only are these milkshakes extrememly instagrammable, but they taste as good as they look!

This is The Yard Milkshake Bar’s first location in Austin. Check out their website at theyardmilkshakebar.com, or visit their new location in the Domain at 3400 Esperanza Crossing. Their hours are noon to 10 p.m.