East Austin Comedy Club, Austin’s only BIPOC-owned comedy club, will celebrate its official grand opening weekend on July 21st through July 23rd, 2022. Guests are invited to experience the modern speakeasy for an intimate weekend of entertainment featuring a diverse array of local talent and special guests.

Founded by local comedians Raza Jafri and Andre Ricks, Austin’s historic Tiger Den has been transformed into East Austin’s newest destination for libations and laughs. Curiously nestled along East 4th Street, the charming venue is adorned with velvet draped walls and vintage chandeliers. With regularly-scheduled performances from both local and nationally-known comedians Thursdays through Saturday, comedy fans will enjoy top talent and the intimacy of a 49-seat setting.

“The world needs comedy now more than ever. We’re excited to launch a truly unique space in Austin where guests can leave behind their worries and laugh with us,” explained Jafri, Comedian and Co-founder of East Austin Comedy Club. “Located in the heart of East Austin, we look forward to bringing comedic diversity and creativity to the neighborhood.”

In addition to their ongoing events, the club offers an artist residency program. The program provides selected comics the opportunity to practice and evolve their talent with up to 20 guaranteed paid prime spots over four weeks. Additionally, Jafri will connect the comedians to other shows and opportunities in the Austin area to encourage and support their growth.

“Not only will we bring renowned comedians to East Austin, but we also plan on discovering and empowering fresh, local talent,” Jafri said. “As Austin continues to grow, it’s easy to get lost as a creative. Our goal is to shine a light on untapped talent and ensure they get the exposure they deserve.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at EastAustinComedy.com.