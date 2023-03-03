Graham’s Give Back, a music series connecting the community through the power of live music, and KUTX present “The Unity Show”, a benefit concert supporting DAWA, Free Lunch, and The Other Ones Foundation on Sunday, March 5 at The Haute Spot, located at 1501 E New Hope Dr, Cedar Park, TX. The lineup features Heartless Bastards, Deezie Brown, Buffalo Hunt, KVN, Goldie Pipes, Gordy Quist, Jonathan Terrell, Grace Rowland, Graham Wilkinson, Jesse Dalton, Graham Weber and more!

The show is from 3 – 9 p.m. In addition to the music, there will be a silent auction and live screen printing from Feels So Good. Various ticket tiers are available for purchase here.

“The Unity Show” is sponsored by The Quiddity Foundation and The House of Songs.