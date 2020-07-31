Grab Your QuaranCREAM Christmas In July Kit At The Yard Milkshake Bar

We all could use a little holiday cheer! So, what better way to sweeten up the day with a festive “Christmas Lights” ice cream sundae.



The kit includes a jar of cookie butter ice cream, a container of M&M’s, edible M&M cookie dough, sprinkles, vanilla icing, and red marshmallow cream drizzle. The only thing The Yard will not provide in the kits is the whipped cream.







Outside seating is available at both locations, and they are offering to-go options, including jars of ice cream and edible cookie dough, cookie dough pops, and the QuaranCREAM Christmas in July kit.

The Yard Milkshake Bar also caters to people with gluten- free and dairy-free diets, too. To get more of the scoop at The Yard Milkshake Bar, visit them online and make sure you give them a follow on social media.