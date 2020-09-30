Grab Your Lederhosen And Dirndl To Celebrate Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden’s Reopening Oktoberfest Party!

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden reopens on October 1st and, as always, they’ll be celebrating OKTOBERFEST. Grab your Lederhosen and your Dirndl and get ready for sausage, beer, live music and lots of fun!

Banger’s Owner Ben Siegel joined Steph and Rosie to talk about Banger’s Grand reopening and share some beer and sausage.

Banger’s Reopens on October 1st with two weekends of Oktoberfest. They’ll be doing a phased reopening so opening hours will be Thursday through Sunday with limited hours to start. In honor of Oktoberfest Banger’s will have live music Thursday-Sunday, Oktoberfest beer and Oktoberfest food specials.

After Oktoberfest Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden will transition to a “Best of Banger’s” menu.

For more information, to order sausage or get updates go to BangersAustin.com