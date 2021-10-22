Grab Your Favorite Costume & Kick Off Halloween Fun At The Austin Zoo

Need some weekend plans? Well, grab your favorite costume and head to the Austin Zoo. Join them for a frightfully fun evening out at “Boo At The Zoo 2021!”

Ticket prices – $19.95 per person, ages 2 and up. The zoo will be illuminated and decorated with spooky decorations as you stroll through the zoo to see the animals at night. Flashlights are permitted.

Your ticket will include a haunted train pass and unlimited visits to the haunted house. Advance reservations are required for train rides and are subject to availability.

Call the Austin Zoo at (512) 288-1490 to schedule a train ride and purchase your tickets!

The Austin Zoo is located on 10808 Rawhide Trail. Go to AustinZoo.org for more information.