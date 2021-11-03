Gourmet Burger Restaurant ‘5280 Burger & Tap House’ Opens In Northwest Austin Texas

If you love burgers and craft beer, Studio 512 has some exciting news to share: 5280 Burger & Tap House just opened, and both are their passions.

Clay McPhail, co-owner of 5280 Burger & Tap House, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert at their new Austin Location on 7032 Wood Hollow Drive to talk about all they have to offer.

McPhail has ties to Austin and helped start the city’s iconic El Arroyo. He brought 5280 Burger & Tap House here from Denver. He discussed the meaning behind the name, what sets them apart, menu specialties, along with their family-friendly environment and neighborhood feel.

He also mentioned the tap house’s lineup of beers, gourmet frozen custard, as well as favorite food items, while both he and Gilbert tasted handpicked offerings.

More on the menu

“5280 Burger & Tap House has a chef-driven menu carefully crafted with intentionally sourced, fresh ingredients and local, all-natural Texas Black Angus Beef. It features 13 gourmet burgers, each topped with a daily scratch-made sauce that truly enhances the unique flavors of each combination. While burgers are the hallmark of the menu, they are only part of a diverse lineup. From chicken sandwiches to hand-cut french fries to lighter fare like soups and salads, there are offerings for any type of foodie.”

“For customers with a sweet tooth, 5280 Burger & Tap House also provides gourmet frozen custard that is freshly spun right in the store. Perfect for kids and adults, 5280 Frozen Custard is offered in chocolate or vanilla with 25 different toppings available, from classic rainbow sprinkles to candies—like heath crumbles—to gummi bears and cookies. They also offer an exciting milkshake menu. Beyond the classic vanilla and chocolate offerings are more adventurous-blended flavors like s’mores and sweet cereal. 5280 Burger & Tap House is also bringing the famous 21+ “Shaketinis,” their unique, “boozy” milkshakes, to the menu.”

“To pair with the food is an assortment of beverages highlighted by 18 craft beers, half of which are from Austin. The nine others pay homage to the restaurant’s founding city, Denver. They also have an ambitious bar program, with a wide selection of craft cocktails and wines.”

More information

Hours of operation: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday & 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday & Saturday.

For more information, visit 5280burgerbar.com. You can find the Austin restaurant under the hours and location tab.

This segment is paid for by 5280 Burger & Tap House and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.