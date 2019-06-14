Gourdough’s Says CBD Doughnuts Are A Big Trend

Ryan Palmer of Gourdough’s stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about one of their newest doughnuts, which are selling fast! They’re the CBD doughnuts.

CBD stands for cannabidioil, which is extracted from a cannabis plant. It does not contain THC. CBD in many forms has been exploding in popularity in the United States.

Gourdough’s has more than just doughnuts — they’ve got a wide range of delicious items on their menu — with saucy names like Mother Clucker, The Dirty South and Bacon Me Crazy. Even the dessert section contains a mash-up of sweet and savory flavors.

To learn more about Gordough’s doughnuts, be sure to check out their food truck or their restaurant at 2700 S Lamar Blvd. If you want to drool over some pictures, head over to their social media, @GourdoughsPublicHouse. You can also find them on their website, www.gourdoughs.com.