Gourdough’s 9 Most Instagrammable Donuts: Ranked

Welcome to Gourdough’s -- Austin’s premier purveyor of Big. Fat. Donuts. From doughnut burgers to pulled pork to fried eggs, if you can fit it on a doughnut, chances are, they serve it at their brick and mortar location downtown. But, they’re most well-known for their sweet and savory donut concoctions from the airstream trailer where it all started. These are some sweets you’ll wanna show off-- and they taste just as good as they look. If your eyes are as big as your stomach, here are Gourdough’s top nine most Insta-worthy donuts:

#9 – Heavenly Hash

Marshmallow With Chocolate Fudge Icing Topped With Brownie Bites

This delicious donut can get a little messy, so its instagrammability varies donut to donut, and there’s a chance your fingers might be too sticky to post after you finish it!

#8 Baby Rattler

Fudge Icing & Fudge Oreos With A Gummy Rattlesnake

Add some color to your feed with this creepy crawly rainbow donut!

#7 Fat Elvis

Grilled Bananas & Bacon With Peanut Butter Icing & Honey

You can practically taste this one through the screen.

#8 Naughty & Nice

Sugar & Cinnamon

You can’t go wrong with the clean aesthetic of a simple sugar and cinnamon donut– the Naughty & Nice comes with a donut and some little donut holes to match!

#5 Flying Pig

Bacon With Maple Syrup Icing

A slightly more conservative version of it’s big cousin, Fat Elvis.

#4 – Miss Shortcake

Cream Cheese Icing With Fresh Cut Strawberries and Graham Crackers

If a donut could be the queen bee in a high school movie, this would be it.

#3 – Black Out

Brownie Batter, Fudge Icing & Chocolate Covered Brownie Bites

What could be bad about this chocolate overload? Like a brunch-egg-yolk-style video, but with brownie batter.

#2 – Granny’s Pie

Caramel, Pecans, Bananas & Graham Cracker

This banana explosion is the grandmama of Fat Elvis, Funky Monkey, and The Puddin.’ She is beauty, she is grace.

#1 – Mother Clucker

Fried Chicken Strip With Honey Butter

This most popular donut is just begging to be photographed in portrait mode. Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit WHO?!?!

