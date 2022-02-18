Got A Bouquet For Valentine’s Day? Keep Your Flowers Fresh With These Top Tips

Rosie worked for a stint in college at a floral shop, where she learned a lot about the care of cut blooms! She shared these tips to keep Valentine’s Day bouquets looking sharp:

The #1 mistake people make is that they receive their flowers, put them on the countertop, and do nothing else. There is only a little bit of effort that you need to apply to keep your bouquet lasting 10 days or more!

Do:

-Give your flowers the ability to “drink.” That means you need to trim them! If you got a bouquet from a traditional florist, they likely used tape across the top of the vase to keep the arrangement steady. You’ll have to remove cut flowers one-by-one to trim and replace them. Ignore anything “woody” or green…filler stems have the ability to stay fresh for a very long time in bouquets. Focus on the blooms!

To Trim:

-Put your flower stem in water (cold is usually preferable for most garden varieties) otherwise you might get an “air bubble” in the stalk. Use a water-filled bowl if you don’t want to stand at the sink under running water.

-Cut each stem at a 45-degree angle to get the most surface area for “drinking.”

-If you see a bump or node…or possibly a place where a previous small stem was chopped, cut higher than that area. Stems struggle to get water up through hardened spots.

Don’t:

-Importantly, when you put the flowers back in your vase…make sure no greenery is in the water. You bouquet is guaranteed to get moldy, smell bad and have the flowers die more quickly with greenery sitting in still water. -Fight the urge to put your flowers in the fridge to make them last longer — fruits and vegetables give off ethylene gas that makes flowers bloom quicker…and therefore age faster. -Hang on to that floral food packet — that, along with cut stems and fresh water, is the best way to keep your bouquet looking beautiful.

Points of Interest:

Did you get a big, fluffy hydrangea in your bouquet? This is a surprising one, but hydrangeas apparently “drink” through their petals, as well as their stems! Taste of Home suggests soaking the whole flower in lukewarm water for 30 minutes to revive it.

Want perky tulips? This hack is becoming viral, as mentioned by House Beautiful: put a penny in the bottom of your vase. Old pennies (before 1982) work best! The copper in the penny provides a great micronutrient to keep tulips happy.

Want to try that “turned out” look on tulips — or roses — in your bouquet? Here’s a guide on “reflexing” petals from Team Flower on YouTube. Studio 512’s suggestion: try this with caution!