COVID-19 has made it harder for many people to consistently smile, but did you know neglecting dental care during the pandemic can negatively impact your overall health? Dr. Richard Gesker, chief dental officer for UnitedHealthcare, joined us to talk about the importance of dental care, especially for children. Many dental offices temporarily closed during the pandemic and some people are still staying away from care. Other than in places where COVID-19 is spreading uncontrolled, they don't want you to skip routine dental visits. It is absolutely critical for children to maintain these visits because, by age five nearly 50% of all children have at least one cavity.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Can you share some good oral health tips for parents and children?