Gorgeous Giftwrapping With “Wrap And Bow”

We’ve heard it before…tis better to give than receive…but lacking the skills to wrap the gifts you give might be enough to make you pass out gift cards just to avoid the gift wrapping altogether! Luckily we have a solution for folks who avoid wrapping gifts at all costs, and we also have some tips from a pro if you want to tackle the task on your own.



About “Wrap And Bow“

Wrap And Bow is a local, woman owned business that will elevate your gift giving game. Owner Larissa Richardson does the gorgeous giftwrapping and can do any occasion, not just Christmas!



-There is a 10 package minimum but service comes with box, wrap and ribbon

-Pickup and delivery are available by appointment

-Larissa has a recycle program where clients can return salvaged ribbon and boxes for credit to use the following year

For more information on pricing and availability contact Larissa via email at wrapandbow@yahoo.com or give her a call at (210) 279-1269. You can also follow her on Facebook at @LarissasWrapAndBows and Instagram at @Wrap.And.Bow

Gift Wrapping Tips From A Pro

*Wrap a piece of ribbon around the corner of a gift to save on ribbon while adding the bow in the corner for a more modern feel

*Combine different types of pre-made bows like a curly ribbon with a star bow on top. You can also make your own star bows out of wrapping paper to match your theme

*Tulle! Glittery or not, it’s inexpensive and a great way to add some fluff

*Use a piece of 2”-3” coordinating wrapping paper and secure around a gift to add as an accent

*Try for something extra. A sprig of fresh pine needles, a bell. An inexpensive trinket on a gift can make all the difference

*Avoid bags. It may be the easiest way but we all love to receive a wrapped gift and the person receiving will know you took the extra time to wrap it