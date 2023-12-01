“Walk it. Drive it. Experience it.” Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cedar Park invites you and your family to attend “Follow The Star,” a live, outdoor drive-through and walk-through production featuring ten scenes of the life of Jesus. Pastor Steven Headley and Producer Renee Meredith joined Studio 512 to talk more about this year’s event, which is happening on December 7th-9th from 6:30-9:00 p.m. each night.

What exactly is “Follow The Star?“

Follow the Star is a live, outdoor production that portrays the life of Christ through 10 live scenes that people can either view by walking or driving through. It takes over 300 cast and crew to make this incredible production come to life every night. It’s not your typical Christmas production; there is professional lighting and sound and a crowd favorite – animals (camels and donkeys) all to help immerse you in the story you are watching unfold. This production is a gift for our community to unwrap as they come and experience the greatest story ever told and this will be the 12th consecutive year of bringing ‘Follow The Star’ to the greater Central Texas area.”

Why do you show the crucifixion scene during the Christmas season?

Pastor Steven says, “People need to know the rest of the story. Just as Jesus met the spiritual, emotional and physical needs of people, so do we intend to do the same through this production. Admission is free, but visitors are being asked to donate nonperishable food items, which are donated to the Hill Country Community Ministries Food Pantry.”

What makes “Follow The Star” so unique, especially around the Christmas season?

“Because this production tells the whole story of Jesus during the Christmas season. While many are accustomed to seeing nativity scenes and celebrating the birth of Jesus at Christmas, ‘Follow The Star’ helps to connect the dots that the baby born in the manger is the same man who died on the cross and rose from the grave all for you! And this brings people the best hope we can find not only during the Christmas season but all year round. It is so important that people can make that connection and ‘Follow The Star’ gives parents, families, and friends the ability to do so and have conversations with their loved ones in a very impactful way as they are able to walk from scene to scene at their leisure and take it all in! The stories that have come out of the first ten years of this production have been incredible as young and old have come to faith and made the connection of who the baby in the manger is – the Savior of the world.”

“Follow The Star” helps to meet the needs of this community in another way. Can you tell us more about that?

“You know, ‘Follow The Star’ does a great job of meeting our community’s spiritual and emotional needs by seeing this 10-scene production come to life, but what’s so great is this production also helps to meet the physical needs we as a community have! ‘Follow The Star’ is a free event – it is our gift to the community, but we also have such a great opportunity as a community to give back during this Christmas season to people who are in need.

“For the 12th year, we are partnering with Hill Country Community Ministries, which serves over 6,000 people monthly as a local food bank here in North Austin, and we ask everyone thinking of coming out to ‘Follow The Star’ this year to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to that food bank.

This production, for the past 11 years, has been the single biggest donation of the year for our local food pantry and helps so many families who are in need. There are also opportunities on the nights of the production for monetary donations that go directly to HCCM to help them serve our community. Over the last 11 years, we have collected over 30 tons of food and around $41,000 all benefitting HCCM, and it’s because of the generosity of our great community here!”

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church brings “Follow The Star” to Central Texas on Dec. 7th-9th from 6:30-9:00 p.m. Good Shepherd is located at 700 West Whitestone Boulevard (1431), Cedar Park, TX between Highway 183 and Bagdad. Learn more about the program and how to see it at FollowTheStar.com or GSTX.org/FollowTheStar.

This segment is paid for by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Presents – Follow The Star and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.