GoMobile Tires Donates New Tires To A Local Healthcare Worker

Back in December, we shared on the show that GoMobile Tire’s owner was wanting to give away a free set of tires and free installation to a deserving family in the greater Austin metro area.

A big congratulations to Tina Thompson!

Tina is an essential worker who works for Goodwill sanitizing the DPS Driver’s License Office, and a single mother as well. Tina was depending on used tires for critical transportation up until this week.

Tina has also worked as a cleaner for Dell Children’s Hospital North Austin Medical Center, and has been a home health care provider. She has volunteered at Brighter Bites, which helps introduce young children (K & pre-K) to nutritious vegetables as well as nourishing means to prepare them.

Tina was nominated for the donation by her friend Mike Faivor, who described her as a, “Kind and caring person who would benefit from the help.” Tina recently lost her mother, whom she had been caring for, and because of her new tires, was able to make the trip to visit her gravesite to pay her respects.

GoMobile Tires ATX is a mobile tire installation service that brings the tire shop to its customers, handling tire repair, tire installation, and tire rotation wherever customers are located. Tires can be purchased on their website or through any other retailer, and are installed wherever customers work, live, or play.

Roderick Lozano, the owner of the local GobMobile Tires Austin franchise, is thrilled to have his company be in service to the Austin community. He has spent over 20 years as a mechanic in motorsports and racing, most recently with AMG’s Driving Academy as the lead tire technician. He is a car enthusiast who has a deep knowledge about cars and their performance and is especially passionate about wheels and tires. He loves being involved in our local car scene and taking the headache out of maintaining a vehicle’s tires, and is excited to bring his expertise to the community of Austin.