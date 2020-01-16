Going Green In 2020 With Art Of Green

If one of your 2020 resolutions is to go green – both for the environment and your wallet – then Erin Chase, the 5 dollar dinner mom has got the perfect thing for you!

What is it about Art of Green products that make them the perfect solution for healthier cleaning?

Art of Green products are non-toxic, contain no harsh chemicals and are safe around kids and pets.

Besides “green” qualities, what differentiates Art of Green from other household cleaners?

The scent is amazing. Not a harsh chemical smell, but derivied from essential oils. Price. Art of green is affordable, priced just a bit higher than traditional products, but a lot less than other green products.

Besides actual cleaning products, what are some ways we can “go greener” when cleaning our home?

Switching from paper towels to reusable cloths

Using concentrates to refill spray bottles

Buying products in recycled containers

Minimizing number of products.

You can find Art of Green at your local H-E-B or by visiting their website ArtOfGreen.com.

Sponsored by Art of Green. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.