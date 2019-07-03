Going Bananas For Steph’s Birthday With Prohibition Creamery

One of Steph’s favorite desserts is Bananas Foster – but a hot dessert needs a cool summer upgrade! Laura Aidan with Prohibition Creamery stopped by Studio 512 to show us how to make a Bananas Foster Milkshake.

Laura says Prohibition Creamery has a lot of specials going on right now! For the 4th of July, they are offering a very limited-time, non-boozy Blueberry Cheesecake Sundae…but y’all better get in and visit them, quick. The Blueberry Cheesecake Sunday is only available through July 7th.

In addition to their 4th of July specials, the shop will be giving out two free scoops of house-made Red Velvet Cheesecake Ice Cream with the purchase of a drink or another menu item on July 24th to celebrate their 3rd birthday — yum!

Prohibition Creamery is located at 1407 East 7th Street. You can give them a call at (512) 992-1449, or check them out online at www.prohibitioncreamery.com.