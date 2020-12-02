Going Back To The Basics To Stay Healthy This Holiday Season With H-E-B

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Puja Mistry, a registered dietitian with H-E-B, chatted with Rosie about going “back to basics” when it comes to approaching the holidays. She says, It’s good to stay grounded with some simple/applicable nutrition tips.  Keeping these in mind throughout our day-to-day, the upcoming holiday season, the continued pandemic – this can really provide some long-term gains.”

  • Hydration – ideally water!
    • Hydration plays a role in blood pressure, body temperature, and digestion
    • You should consume half your body weight in ounces as an estimate of water intake
    • Something to remember: fruits and vegetables can also be hydrating!
  • Movement
    • Doesn’t need to be formal exercise – it can be any form of activity! – jump rope, walking, hula hoop, dancing
    • Good for your body and mind
    • Can help us sleep better at night
  • Have a plan
    • Think about where your meals are coming from
    • Ask yourselves these questions – are most of my meals balanced? Do I plan to eat fruits/veg today?  Do I have all these ingredients in my home?
    • Don’t go at it alone – rely on your H-E-B Registered Dietitian team to help you come up with a plan!

H-E-B has locations throughout Austin and Central Texas. To find a store near you, and for more information, go to HEB.com.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss