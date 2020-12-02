Going Back To The Basics To Stay Healthy This Holiday Season With H-E-B

Puja Mistry, a registered dietitian with H-E-B, chatted with Rosie about going “back to basics” when it comes to approaching the holidays. She says, It’s good to stay grounded with some simple/applicable nutrition tips. Keeping these in mind throughout our day-to-day, the upcoming holiday season, the continued pandemic – this can really provide some long-term gains.”

Hydration – ideally water! Hydration plays a role in blood pressure, body temperature, and digestion You should consume half your body weight in ounces as an estimate of water intake Something to remember: fruits and vegetables can also be hydrating!

Movement Doesn’t need to be formal exercise – it can be any form of activity! – jump rope, walking, hula hoop, dancing Good for your body and mind Can help us sleep better at night

Have a plan Think about where your meals are coming from Ask yourselves these questions – are most of my meals balanced? Do I plan to eat fruits/veg today? Do I have all these ingredients in my home? Don’t go at it alone – rely on your H-E-B Registered Dietitian team to help you come up with a plan!



