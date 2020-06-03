GoFundMe Options To Support Our Community

Help Private Stock, Looting Victim

Private Stock Premium Boutique is a black-owned, black-operated clothing boutique on 6th Street in Austin Texas that was looted during the protests. They are close to reaching their $75,000 goal.

Help Kane’s Barbershop and Altatudes

Kane’s Barbershop and Altatudes on East 12th Street caught fire on May 31st. Both businesses sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage. More than $36,000 has been raised for the businesses in just one day. Studio 512 spoke with Alta Alexander, owner of Altatudes. She says anything helps, because her store is a total loss.

Help homeless Austinites displaced by protests

This GoFundMe was established by two college students to support homeless individuals displaced by recent protests. Donations will go towards the delivery of food, medical resources, and basic needs including tents and hygienic items for the homeless population in the downtown Austin area.

Help Feats recover from vandalism

Feats of Clay Pottery along with many other businesses on Burnet Road were vandalized. They are raising money to help cover clean-up costs.

Help Prisma Vintage who was affected by looting

Prisma Vintage in Austin, Texas — a minority, woman-owned business — was also looted. Donations will go towards clean-up costs.

If you want to support black-owned businesses, check out this KXAN article about shops, restaurants and bars.

