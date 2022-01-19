Go Treasure Hunting At Junk Gypsy’s Barn During The 2022 Winter Antiques Show In Round Top

The Winter Antiques Show is happening in Round Top this Thursday through Sunday and Amie Sikes of Junk Gyspy joined Steph and Rosie with all the details.

The 2022 Winter Sale isn’t as big as Spring and Fall, but you’ll still find a lot of vendors and big venues open for business from Thursday through Sunday (days and hours are vendor dependent)

The Junk Gypsy Store and Barn is open Thursday – Saturday from 10-5pm, Sunday, 10-2pm. They’ll have live music on the front porch Thursday- Saturday.

For more information go to GypsyVille.com