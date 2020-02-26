Go Red For Women With The American Heart Association

February is heart month, and to help raise awareness three women, Lashshawnda Walker, Layne Bruner and Sara Fry Hall, shared their stories of heart disease and stroke survival with us.

These three met at The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women summit in 2019 where they were able to build a great support system for each other. This year they are featured survivors of the summit! The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and is a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund lifesaving research, advocate for change, and improve the lives of all women everywhere.

The”Go Red For Women Summit” is happening this Friday at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin. To learn more about the event, go to their website www.AustinGoRed.Heart.org, or follow along on social media, @AHAAustin.

