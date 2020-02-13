Go Red For Women With Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Rosie stopped by Texas Mutual Insurance Company and chatted with Marisela Cortes about the Go Red Luncheon.

Fifteen years ago, Go Red For Women was born as a campaign to raise awareness among women about their great health threat – heart disease.

Go Red For Women provides a platform for women and their families to lead healthier lives, and drive collective action for community transformation. It’s not just about wearing red; it’s not just about sharing heart health facts.

How much are women at risk for heart disease?

Heart disease is often thought to be more of a problem for men. However, it’s the most common cause of death for women in the United States.

About 1 in 16 women 20 years or older have coronary heart disease, so it’s really important to eat right, exercise, watch your stress levels, and monitor for any signs and symptoms of heart problems.

What are some of the details of the event?

It’s Friday, February 29th at the JW Mariott on 2nd street. You still have time to register, donate, volunteer and sponsor!

Come out, support the cause, help educate yourself and others … and don’t forget to wear red!

Why is Texas Mutual a Simple Health partner?

Texas Mutual is committed to improving the wellness of communities across the state.Through our strategic partnership with the AHA, Texas Mutual is helping to bring awareness to heart health and improve the lives of Texans. The AHA is on a mission to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent and reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease and stroke by 20 percent by this end of this year.

