On Sunday, March 20th, join Kalimotxo for “South by South Basque.” The cocktail bar will be featuring Basque wines, beverages and bites. This patio party will be a ticketed event that includes all you can drink Txakoli (a slightly sparkling, dry white wine), other sparkling wines, cider and pinxtos (similar to tapas). There will be 30+ beverages to taste and enjoy as well as live music.

Never been to Kalimotxo? The bar “seeks to transport guests to a vibrant and energetic vibe with the stand-up bar and outdoor patio. Guests can expect pintxos and small bites, creative cocktails and wine porrones (glass pitchers). From the team behind the highly acclaimed Emmer & Rye and Hestia, the menu includes pan con tomate, black bass crudo, wood fired flatbread, Basque burnt cheesecake and more.”

The party is happening at Kalimotxo on West 3rd Street, from noon to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 and are now available through OpenTable here.

For more information, visit KalimotxoATX.com or follow along on social media, @kalimotxo_atx.