Go Holiday Shopping And More On Aldrich Street In Mueller

It’s time for holiday shopping! Here to tell us about a great place for season’s greetings is Megan Cooper, owner of Lilla & Beth, which is located on Aldrich Street in Mueller.

Cooper joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Megan, can you tell us about your store?

“It’s a one-stop-shop with a little bit of everything!”

Are you offering anything special for the holidays?

“Local boutique Lilla & Beth has a wide assortment of festive home goods, ornaments, crafts, clothing and more, perfect for this gift-giving season.”

Tell us more about Aldrich Street and what else is offered there.

“Aldrich Street is a lively and convenient place to take in the holiday cheer this season, whether it is:

Shopping at Lilla & Beth and Woof Gang Bakery

Dining at eateries like Colleen’s Kitchen, B.D. Riley’s or Halcyon

Getting pampered at The Lash Lounge or Massage Heights

Having fun with family and friends at Thinkery or Alamo Drafthouse

Enjoying the wide-open green spaces and Sunday Farmers Market

And Aldrich Street is celebrating! Tell us about Small Business Saturday.

“Aldrich Street, the vibrant activity hub in the award-winning master-planned community of Mueller, is excited to host a Small Business Saturday event on November 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can stroll the Aldrich Street paseo and enjoy a live reindeer and sleigh photo op, kettle corn, and holiday music, plus shop, dine and spend the day with loved ones at various local businesses. Guests shopping with Aldrich Street businesses will also receive a free Mueller canvas tote bag while supplies last.”

Anything else coming up?

“Guests can also keep an eye out for the annual Tower Lighting happening in early December.”

Where can we go to learn more?

“Find us at LillaBeth.com. We also offer curbside pick-up for holiday shopping. Start early, and stay local!”

This segment is paid for by Aldrich Street and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.