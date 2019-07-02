Go Healthy Or Go Traditional With Rosie And Steph’s Flag Cakes

It’s time for 4th of July parties! Having a great dessert to share is a great way to bring smiles to family and friends.

Rosie and Steph divided up the task of making a great Independence Day treat — they both wanted to flag cakes, but they ended up going different routes!

Steph, whose birthday is actually on the 4th of July, loves to have a light, fresh fruit cake every year. It’s a ton of fun to mix with seasonal berries and lovely light whipped topping. You can use pound cake for the base, or go lighter by making it from scratch. Steph found a brand-new way to skip the “cake” part altogether, while still making a sweet and fun dessert. Get the recipe Steph used here.

Rosie took those fruit flavors and packed them into a traditional cake that uses milk, flour, sugar and butter. The display of the flag is from some tricky placement — when you cut in, you’ll see the surprise! Get the recipe Rosie used here.

Happy Independence Day!