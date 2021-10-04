Go Candy Crazy: Easy Halloween ‘Bark’ With Make It Sweet

It’s spooky season! Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet showed Studio 512 how to make “Halloween bark candies,” which are easy and delicious for kitchen beginners — as well as pros — to whip up.

Jennifer uses “coating chocolates,” which are great for baking. They melt in the microwave, and there’s no need to temper them, like traditional chocolate. Jennifer demonstrated techniques on “mummy” bark, “Halloween” bark and “candy corn swirl” bark options.

Jennifer says, “The nice thing is that these candies save for a long time – so they can be made well in advance of parties or the holidays. You can also use these candies for toppers or decorations on cakes and cupcakes, so you get a lot of use out of one type of process!”

Make It Sweet does fun cooking and baking classes! They also sell supplies, tools and ingredients at their store, located at 9070 Research Blvd. For more information, or to book a class, go to MakeItSweet.com