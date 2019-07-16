Global Rocket Launch With Thinkery

Need a way to entertain the kiddos today? The “Global Rocket Launch” invites people across the globe to launch their own rockets in conjunction with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The center is launching 5,000 rockets in honor of the Apollo 11 launch on this day in 1969! Over 75,000 signed up already, and paper rockets count!

Today we were joined by Jesse Mesa and Cody Phelps of Thinkery to help us launch our very own Studio 512 water rockets.

Thinkery is where Austin’s children and their families come to enjoy play-based, inquiry-rich, hands-on learning experiences. In 1983, a group of Austin parents and educators created a space to provide innovative new educational and cultural opportunities to local children. Over the next three decades and rooted deeply in its commitment to supporting a thriving Austin community, the Austin Children’s Museum would grow and evolve into Thinkery, which today offers 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor activities for children and families to learn through play.

Through a variety of hands-on, interactive STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) exhibits and programs, Thinkery encourages physical, emotional and cognitive development for young learners and fosters joyful curiosity for all ages. Our target ages are newborns through eleven years old, but our interactive experiences are designed to engage learners of all ages!

For more information you can go to ThinkeryAustin.Org and to sign up for the Rocket Launch you can go to

https://www.rocketcenter.com/apollo50/GlobalLaunch.