Let's talk about Austin, Dan. DC Law has been in Austin for the last 25 years and you've been able to grow with Austin over that time. How has DC Law changed over that time?

The biggest change we've done is trying to expand our availability. There are so many ways for us to get together with our clients. We've got two offices, one in North Austin and one in South Austin and it helps give people options without having to travel. Our clients also have the ability to retain our services from the comfort of their couch - we can do it all virtually with docu-sign and over the phone and it helps us be available to our customers 24/7