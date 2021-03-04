Glasses Hacks: On-Camera & Wearing A Mask

The Studio 512 crew has been complaining about a few issues with their glasses in our “new normal”: Zoom glare and mask fogging!

Our producer, Forest, suggests tipping your glasses, ever-so-slightly, at an angle behind your ears to reduce glare. A lot of bespectacled anchors use this trick! It may feel a little weird at first, but no one can tell your glasses aren’t sitting firmly on your face. If your hair is too thin to support your glasses staying up, try a little extra friction with hair gel or — Stephanie’s idea for women — a headband.

The glasses fog has been a real issue, especially over our colder months, as you walk inside from cold, dry air to a warm store with your mask on! Shaving cream, applied to your glasses, is supposed to help prevent the fog — it’s also a great idea for an in-shower mirror! Studio 512’s boss, Korey, says a good ol’ fashioned “spit shine” should do the trick, like divers do on their face masks. If you want a more sanitary option, try Hoda Kotb’s Zeiss Fog Defender System idea. Find the $7 treatment at pharmacy stores or on Amazon.