Glasses Hacks: On-Camera & Wearing A Mask

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

The Studio 512 crew has been complaining about a few issues with their glasses in our “new normal”: Zoom glare and mask fogging!

Our producer, Forest, suggests tipping your glasses, ever-so-slightly, at an angle behind your ears to reduce glare. A lot of bespectacled anchors use this trick! It may feel a little weird at first, but no one can tell your glasses aren’t sitting firmly on your face. If your hair is too thin to support your glasses staying up, try a little extra friction with hair gel or — Stephanie’s idea for women — a headband.

The glasses fog has been a real issue, especially over our colder months, as you walk inside from cold, dry air to a warm store with your mask on! Shaving cream, applied to your glasses, is supposed to help prevent the fog — it’s also a great idea for an in-shower mirror! Studio 512’s boss, Korey, says a good ol’ fashioned “spit shine” should do the trick, like divers do on their face masks. If you want a more sanitary option, try Hoda Kotb’s Zeiss Fog Defender System idea. Find the $7 treatment at pharmacy stores or on Amazon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss