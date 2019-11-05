Giving Back With The Carlson Law Firm’s Christmas Miracle

Christmas is all about the spirit of giving. Craig Carlson from the Carlson Law Firm came by to talk to us about some of the miracles they are helping give people who are really in need.

Send your nominations to www.carlsoncares.org/miracle (Español: www.carlsoncares.org/milagro).

For more information on The Carlson Law Firm you can give them a call at (512) 598-0361, or check them out online at www.carlsonattorneys.com.

