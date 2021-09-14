Giving Back On HAAM Day

Living in the “Live Music Capital Of The World” means you’re never far from a great show by local musicians. That’s why it’s important to help support them and help give them access to affordable healthcare. This morning, Rikki Hardy of the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians or HAAM, joined us to talk to us about HAAM day and how the community can give back.

HAAM Day is presented by Cirrus Logic. For more information on HAAM day and how you can donate, visit them online at MyHAAM.org.

